Pel, Nirundorn claim junior titles

Top seed Pel of the made a phenomenal comeback to lift the boys singles title while Thailand's won the girls singles in the DKS ITF Juniors 2019 at the Dakshin Kalikata Sansad clay courts, here Saturday.

In the boys singles final, the opening set went on with a series of service breaks where China's Hanwen Li got lucky as he bagged the set by 6-3 in 35 minutes.

Thereafter, it was the top seed all the way as he showed utmost ruthlessness winning 13 straight games to wrap the issue 3-6 6-0 6-0 in 59 minutes.

Seeded 4th in the girls singles, also bounced back from a set down to drub unseeded by a long 2-6 6-3 6-2 for the title.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)