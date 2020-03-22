Petrol bomb hurled near Shaheen Bagh protest site

-
ALSO READ
Fire rages at Hong Kong campus entrance as protesters fend off police:AFP
Gay Jesus Netflix special creators attacked with Molotov cocktails in Brazil
Petrol bomb hurled at Hindu Munnani office in Coimbatore
Catapults, flaming arrows: Hong Kong protesters' medieval tech
It was matter of survival with mob at our door, no response from 100: Northeast Delhi family
-
A petrol bomb was hurled by an unidentified person near the protest site at Shaheen Bagh on Sunday where women have been on a sit-in for over three months against the newly amended citizenship act, police said.
No injuries have been reported.
The incident took place at around 9.30 am, they said.
A police team has found five-six petrol-filled bottles at the site.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU