Pilot scheme on fortification of rice and distribution through PDS approved by govt: WCD Ministry

A centrally-sponsored pilot scheme on fortification of and its dispersal through (PDS) has been approved by the government, the said on Thursday.

Fortification is a complementary strategy to fight malnutrition under which the addition of key vitamins and minerals such as iron, iodine, zinc, vitamins A & D to such as rice, wheat, oil, milk and salt are done to improve their nutritional content.

Replying to a Rajya Sabha question, said, according to information received from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the Department of has approved the "Centrally Sponsored Pilot Scheme on fortification of and its distribution through "



"Financial assistance of up to 90 per cent in case of North-Eastern, and Island States and up to 75 per cent in case of rest of the States has been extended.

"Further, the has also advised all states and UTs especially those states and UTs, that are distributing wheat through PDS, to distribute fortified wheat through PDS," she said, in a written reply.

She further said that the requirement of nutrients in children varies with age, gender and nutritional status of the children.

The Recommended Dietary Allowance for Indian population is finalized by the of Indian Council of Medical Research (NIN-ICMR) based on the recommendations of the Expert Group, based on individual variability and nutrient bio-availability from the habitual diet, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)