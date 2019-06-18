Plea in HC against ex-LoP, others being made Maha ministers

A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the appointment of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and two other ministers in the Maharashtra government.
Vikhe Patil, who was the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly till some time ago, on Sunday was made the housing minister in the Devendra Fadnavis Cabinet. He had joined the BJP recently.
The petition, mentioned on Tuesday before a division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and Gautam Patel, also challenged the appointment of NCP-turned Shiv Sena leader Jaydutt Kshirsagar and RPI (A)'s Avinash Mahatekar as ministers.
Petitioners Surinder Arora, Sanjay Kale and Sandeep Kulkarni said the ministers were disqualified on the ground of defection as per the Constitution, and moreover they had no intention of being elected within the next six months as per the Representation of the People Act.
The petition urged the court to quash the appointment of all three, grant an interim injunction restraining them from acting as ministers, and to direct the assembly speaker to decide on the matter within two weeks.
Kshirsagar was allotted the Employment Guarantee and Horticulture Ministry.
