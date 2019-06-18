Plea in HC against ex-LoP, others being made Maha ministers

A petition has been filed in the challenging the appointment of and two other ministers in the government.

Vikhe Patil, who was the of opposition in the Assembly till some time ago, on Sunday was made the in the He had joined the BJP recently.

The petition, mentioned on Tuesday before a division bench of Justices S C and Gautam Patel, also challenged the appointment of NCP-turned and RPI (A)'s as ministers.

Petitioners Surinder Arora, and said the ministers were disqualified on the ground of defection as per the Constitution, and moreover they had no intention of being elected within the next six months as per the Representation of the People Act.

The petition urged the court to quash the appointment of all three, grant an interim injunction restraining them from acting as ministers, and to direct the to decide on the matter within two weeks.

Kshirsagar was allotted the

