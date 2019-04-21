PM Modi condemns Sri Lanka blasts, says 'no place for barbarism in region'

Condemning serial blasts in Sri Lanka, Sunday said there is no place for barbarism in the region.

He also said that stands in solidarity with the people of the island nation.

"Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in There is no place for such barbarism in our region," he tweeted.

He said stands in solidarity with the people of

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured," said.

Six near simultaneous explosions rocked three churches and three hotels frequented by foreigners in on morning, killing more than 140 people and injuring over 400 others, in one of the deadliest blasts in the island nation's history.