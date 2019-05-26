PM Modi calls on Vice President Naidu

A day after being appointed for a second term, Modi Sunday called on Vice M

Sources described it as a courtesy call.

Modi reached the vice house here to meet this morning.

Modi was Saturday appointed by after he was unanimously elected NDA at a meeting in which he asked coalition members to work without discrimination, stressing on the need to win the trust of minorities.

In the general election, he led the BJP-led NDA to a landslide victory with the alliance winning 353 seats, including an unprecedented 303 by the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)