PM Modi meets Lankan President; discusses bilateral issues of mutual interest

met with Sri Lankan on Sunday and the two leaders discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.

Modi is the first foreign leader to visit after the attacks in April. His visit is considered as a sign of India's affirmation of solidarity with in the aftermath of the deadly terror attacks in April.

"PM @narendramodi and of @MaithripalaS discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest. A banquet was hosted in honour of PM by @MaithripalaS #Neighbourhoodfirst," tweeted.

Earlier, Modi was accorded a ceremonial reception at the President's House. Sri Lankan President was seen holding an umbrella and providing cover to himself and Modi from rain.

Modi arrived in from where he held wide-ranging talks with Maldivian President on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)