PM should resign if can not protect Delhi CM: Kejriwal

Monday asked to step down if he can not ensure his safety, days after a man flung chilli powder at him inside the secretariat.

Speaking at the one-day special session of the Assembly, Kejriwal alleged that the was behind the Nov 20 attack as it was "baffled" by the "good work" done by his government in the national capital.

" should resign if he can not protect Delhi's Chief Minister," Kejriwal said in the house which had met to discuss the attack on the (AAP) chief and the alleged deletion of names from the voters' list.

Referring to a phone call from after the incident outside his office, Kejriwal claimed, "I said either you are worthless or colluding".

Speaking on a government resolution to ensure the accountability of towards the elected city government, Kejriwal said 95 per cent policemen were good but "they are being made to do wrong things by the BJP".

"If comes under the elected government of Delhi, it will start working for the good of the people," he asserted.

The also advised his party MLAs to withdraw their proposal demanding the exclusion of from the government's compensation scheme.

Following the attack on Kejriwal, AAP legislators had urged Kejriwal to remove Delhi Police from the list of beneficiaries of the Delhi government's compensation scheme under which Rs one crore is given to the kin of slain security personnel.

The AAP MLAs argued that the city's police force had "betrayed" the people of the country.

