Political remarks don't affect morale of troops, says Northern Army chief

Playing down the statements of former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah targeting the army, a top official Thursday said such statements do not affect the morale of the Indian armed forces and will continue anti-terrorism operation "as per our mandate".
"The Indian army does not get affected by variousstatements. We know that the Government of India is committed to ensuring peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.
"They havemandated the Indian army to conduct counter terrorismoperations in Jammu and Kashmir and those operations are beingconducted," Northern army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh toldreporters here.
He was replying to a volley of questions seeking his reaction about the statements of Mufti and Abdullah targeting the army on counterinsurgency operations in Kashmir and their effects on morale of troops.
"We will continue to do so (counter terrorismoperations). These statements does not affect the moral of thearmed forces, if any person makes any statement to thecontrary", he said.
He said that the strength of the Indian army lies in "our ability to carry out action and tactical operations in most professional manner".
"It (the statements of politicians) has certainly not impacted as far as morale of the Indian armed forces is concerned", he added.
Mufti alleged that an Army officer, Major Shukla, had tortured Tawseef Wani atthe Shadimarg camp of the Army and threatened to kill him in an encounter.
"Kashmir is a political issue and cannot be resolved through military power," Mufti tweeted.
"Army menhailed as heroes for their bravery also need to be heldaccountable if they commit human rights violations," she said.
She saidshe visited Wani on Wednesday.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday dismissed PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's demand for action against an Army officer, saying "she doesn't need to be taken seriously".
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah last Thursday took on the Indian Army for hailing crackdownon terror.
After Northern Command Chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singhsaid that over 250 terrorists were killed and 54 were caught alive by security forces in 2018, the National Conferenceleader said that "a great year would be one in which no youngman would join militancy" GoC-in-C said "everybody have been giving views of various incidents.Governor has given its response. I want to assure the Indian army conducts its operations in most professional manner. There is not any kind of leeway and SoP is put in place".
He said that there are "do's and don'ts" for every soldier, who is part of any counter terrorist operation.
"Anybody does any wrong, we investigate and take action accordingly. Please see through action not the statements only. The Indian army have been able to deliver good results," he said.
