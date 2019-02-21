JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

NIIT Technologies Collaborates With Microsoft to Drive Cloud-led Transformation

Pakistan gifts gold-plated assault rifle to Saudi Crown Prince
Business Standard

Poll panel chiefs of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh to be international observers for Moldova elections

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The Election Commission has appointed Rajasthan's chief electoral officer Anand Kumar and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart VLK Rao as international election observers for the parliamentary polls in the eastern European country of Moldova.

Moldova had requested the Election Commission of India for sending international observers and the poll panel appointed the two officers, a statement said.

The parliamentary elections in Moldova will be held on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 15:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements