Pompeo says US hopes for China over 30 years after Tiananmen

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that the United States has lost hope for human rights progress in China in the 30 years since the Tiananmen Square crackdown, as he urged the release of political prisoners.
In a statement on the anniversary of the June 4 assault on pro-democracy protesters, Pompeo said: "Over the decades that followed, the United States hoped that China's integration into the international system would lead to a more open, tolerant society. Those hopes have been dashed.
