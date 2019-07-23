Pondy Assembly congratulates ISROfor successful launch of

Puducherry Assembly Tuesday hailed the ISRO for the successful launch of its Moon mission, Chandrayaan-2.

As soon as the House resumed its session for second day, the opposition AIADMK member A Anbalagan rose to say that ISRO had done the country proud by its "laudable and globally renowned" launch of the rocket under its lunar programme.

He conveyed his greetings to the scientists and the chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for "very historic step" and successful launch of the Chandrayaan 2.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who spoke after the MLAs of different parties greeted the space agency, said the Centre should present awards to the scientists of ISRO for their historic feat by placing the Chandrayaan 2 in the orbit.

Terming the launch of Chandrayaan-2 as a "big achievement", he said the whole nation was proud of ISRO's win.

India Monday successfully launched its second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 onboard its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the spaceport here to explore the uncharted south pole of the celestial body by landing a rover.

The geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle lifted-off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota into cloudy skies at 2.43 pm and successfully placed the 3,850-kg Chandrayaan-2 into the earth orbit about 16 minutes later.

