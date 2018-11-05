Pondy Lt Guv, CM greet people on Deepavali eve

Lt Governor and V Narayanasamy extended greetings to the people of on the eve of

In her message, said, "Diwali, the festival of lights is being celebrated not only in but also by Indian diaspora across the world spreading positive and happiness."



She wished that the festival "illuminates the paths of our lives to usher in good health, happiness and prosperity in the lives of the people of "



V Narayanasamy said the festival was an occasion to nurture unity and peaceful understanding of each other.

Noting that marked the end of cruel acts of the demon, 'Narakasuran,' he said, "We will drive away all the forces that ignored the welfare of the people."



"Very soon would record greater progress and development as the people's faith in the government would also be honoured," he added.

The territorial government has for the first time granted Rs 1000 to each of the families using Red Colour ration card (below poverty line families) and Rs 675 to families covered under Yellow colour cards (above poverty line) to enable them to celebrate the festivalhappily.

V Vaithilingam, M Kandasamy, M O H F and a host of leaders of different political parties also extended their eve greetings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)