Power Grid Q1 consolidated net profit rises 10% to Rs 2,502 crore

The company's consolidated net profit was Rs 2,277.87 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Friday posted nearly 10 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,502.80 crore for the June 2019 quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.

The company's consolidated net profit was Rs 2,277.87 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, a BSE filing said.

Its total income rose to Rs 9,361.72 crore in the April-June 2019 period, compared with Rs 8,376.48 crore in the year-ago period, according to the statement.

Revenue from the firm's power transmission business rose to Rs 9,043.59 crore, against Rs 8,058.38 crore in the June 2018 quarter.

Similarly, Power Grid's revenue from the telecom segment increased to Rs 194.03 crore in the quarter, from Rs 191.2 crore a year ago.

However, revenue from its consultancy segment dropped to Rs 126.34 crore, compared with Rs 151.96 crore.
First Published: Fri, August 02 2019. 15:55 IST

