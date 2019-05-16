Pragya Singh row: TRS demands apology over Godse remarks

Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president K T Rama Rao Thursday demanded an apology from BJPs Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh for her remarks on Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse.
The firebrand BJP leader described Godse as "patriot", but apologised for it hours later and withdrew the statement.
"No matter what politics you affiliate with, what ideology you espouse, there are some lines that you just dont cross. Pragya Singh Thakurs statement is absolutely reprehensible and abominable.
She should apologise unconditionally for vilifying the Father of our nation," Rao tweeted.
The BJP distanced itself from her remark saying it did not agree with her, as "Mahatma Gandhis killer cannot be a patriot.
