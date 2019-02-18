'Pro-Pakistan social media post: Trio arrested on charges of

: Three people were Monday arrested in district of Telanganaunder charges for allegedly posting a video with "anti-national and pro-Pakistan" slogans in the aftermath of the terror attack, police said.

The three -- two from and a local resident -- were arrested based on a complaint by a person who had noticed the video posted on the after the Jaish suicide bomb attack that left 40 CRPF men dead in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, they said.

The video purportedly showed the three dancing after two of them lip synching to a portion of dialogue from Bollywood film "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" with the background voice raising anti- and pro- slogans, an investigating told over phone.

A case under IPC sections 124A (sedition), 153 A (promoting enmity) and 505 (2) (public mischief) was registered and during the course of investigation the three were arrested, the said.

Two of the accused are working in a saloon while another is a They were in the age group of 22-27, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)