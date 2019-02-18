'Pro-Pakistan social media post: Trio arrested on charges of

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: Three people were Monday arrested in Nizamabad district of Telanganaunder sedition charges for allegedly posting a video with "anti-national and pro-Pakistan" slogans in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, police said.

The three -- two from Uttar Pradesh and a local resident -- were arrested based on a complaint by a person who had noticed the video posted on the social media after the Jaish suicide bomb attack that left 40 CRPF men dead in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, they said.

The video purportedly showed the three dancing after two of them lip synching to a portion of dialogue from Bollywood film "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" with the background voice raising anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans, an investigating official told PTI over phone.

A case under IPC sections 124A (sedition), 153 A (promoting enmity) and 505 (2) (public mischief) was registered and during the course of investigation the three were arrested, the police official said.

Two of the accused are working in a saloon while another is a driver. They were in the age group of 22-27, police said.

Mon, February 18 2019. 19:15 IST

