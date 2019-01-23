Prohibitory orders in a part of Kendrapara town

The district administration Wednesday clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in a part of this district headquarter town as a precautionary measure following a quarrel between two groups of youths.

Tension mounted up in the afternoon as the two groups were locked in a verbal duel over organisation of a function at the local government high school playground.

"Order has been restored. The tense situation has been diffused. As a precautionary measure, Section 144 CrPC prohibitory order was enforced at areas near the playground," said Ranjan Kumar Dey,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)