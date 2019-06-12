JUST IN
Protesters must disperse, 'not defy law': top Hong Kong official

AFP  |  Hong Kong 

Protesters blocking roads around Hong Kong's parliament must disperse and obey the law, a top government figure warned Wednesday, in the first official reaction to the latest protests sparked by plans to allow extraditions to China.

Matthew Cheung, the city's chief secretary, called on demonstrators to unblock key arteries and withdraw.

"I also urge citizens who have gathered to show restraint as much as possible, disperse peacefully and do not defy the law," he said in a video message.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 12:40 IST

