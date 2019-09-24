Punjab Sind Bank okays Rs 800cr capital infusion by govt

-
State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Tuesday said the board has approved capital infusion of up to Rs 800 crore by the government.
"The board of directors of the bank has approved the capital infusion up to Rs 800 crore by government by way of preferential issue of equity shares," it said in a regulatory filing.
Stock of the bank traded 1.75 per cent up at Rs 20.30 on the BSE.
