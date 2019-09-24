JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Onion price hike: Govt to consider stock limit on traders

BMW Motorrad launches 2 new bikes, price starts at Rs 15.95 lakh
Business Standard

Punjab Sind Bank okays Rs 800cr capital infusion by govt

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Tuesday said the board has approved capital infusion of up to Rs 800 crore by the government.

"The board of directors of the bank has approved the capital infusion up to Rs 800 crore by government by way of preferential issue of equity shares," it said in a regulatory filing.

Stock of the bank traded 1.75 per cent up at Rs 20.30 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU