has joined as to the US- Strategic Partnership Forum, while CMD and Inc have been inducted as its board members, the US- group said Monday.

The Washington-based US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) said with the addition of these three leaders, it continues towards its goal to strengthen ties across the two nations at the highest level.

"Both India and the US are looking to grow their economies in a sustainable manner. My goal will be to build greater partnership between companies from both the nations, as well as the two governments, in order to work towards a cleaner environment," said Sumant.

India is home to some of the world's best and is producing innovation across many industries.

"I look forward to working with USISPF and its members to increase opportunities between the US and India to drive the future of technology." Bipul said.

Zainulbhai was appointed as of the (QCI) in 2014. He previously had a 35-year long career at McKinsey, the last 10 years as of India.

"Having counselled companies in the US and India over the past 40 years and having worked in both the private and public sectors, I am keen to improve trade and investment, along with strengthening strategic, financial and educational relationships between the world's two largest democracies," Zainulbhai said.

