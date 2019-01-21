Rahul greets people of Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura on statehood day

on Monday greeted the people of Meghalaya, and on the three northeastern states'

He also wished prosperity, happiness and well being to the people.

"I extend my warm greetings to the people of Meghalaya, and on their state All of you are very special to us. We have full faith in your potential. I pray for your prosperity, happiness and well-being," Gandhi said in a post.

Meghalaya, and became full-fledged states on January 21, 1972.

The is out of power in the three states, though it headed the previous governments in Manipur and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)