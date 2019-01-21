Rahul greets people of Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura on statehood day

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday greeted the people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on the three northeastern states' statehood day.

He also wished prosperity, happiness and well being to the people.

"I extend my warm greetings to the people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on their state foundation day. All of you are very special to us. We have full faith in your potential. I pray for your prosperity, happiness and well-being," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura became full-fledged states on January 21, 1972.

The Congress is out of power in the three states, though it headed the previous governments in Manipur and Meghalaya.

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 15:35 IST

