Rahul to raise Rafale, farmers' issue at budget session:Kharge

of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said Saturday that his party would raise issues relating to Rafale, farmers' distress, unemployment, demonetisation and interference into autonomous bodies like CBI by the Modi government in the budget session of Parliament.

Kharge, while addressing a conference here, said that the Parliament would resume on January 31 with President's speech.

"Then the Parliament would initiate the budget session where our will raise these issues," the said.

He said that the BJP government led by was "destroying democracy" along with his

Kharge said that the fight in 2019 elections would be for freedom of speech and freedom of religion.

"We re fighting for them. We will continue to fight for these," he said.

On Karnataka, Kharge said that the alliance between and JD(S) will continue, adding that one MLA, who was untraced, would be served notice.

