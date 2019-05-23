Raja lauds Stalin for steering SPA to win in LS polls

D Raja Thursday lauded DMK leader M K for steering the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) to a remarkable show in the Lok Sabha polls, saying it was possible due to the latter's foresight.

He called up and had a convesation in this regard, the told

Raja said he congratulated the and extended good wishes for Stalin's future.

"It was because of his foresight and accommodating all allies reasonably, that the DMK combine could win the confidence of the people and win their votes," he said.

Raja said he extended his good wishs to as the DMK chief was going shoulder more responsibility in the future.

The DMK-led SPA was virtually on the verge of a sweep in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling AIADMK leading in just one of the 38 Lok Sabha seats.

