PM Modi retains Varanasi seat with 4.80 Lakh margin

Thursday won the Lok Sabha seat defeating his nearest rival of by a margin of nearly 4.80 lakh votes.

Modi won the seat by 4,79,505 votes, an update on poll results said here.

In the 2014 general elections, Modi had won by a margin of 3,71,784 votes against his nearest rival, party supremo

While Modi got 6,74,664 votes, got 1,95,159 votes. candidate secured third position, polling 1,52,548 votes.

PM Modi's votes share stood at 63.62 per cent against Yadav's 18.4 percent and Rai's 14.38 per cent.

There were 26 candidates in the fray from Varanasi, but a total of 4,037 electors voted for none and pressed the NOTA (non of the above) button on EVM.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)