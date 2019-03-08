Rajasthan Lokayukta's tenure cut to 5 years

The government has reduced the tenure of the Lokayukta to five years from eight years, reversing the previous regime's decision.

The government has issued notification late on Thursday night through the Lokayukta and Up-Lokayukta (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, to reduce the tenure.

As per the notification, has given the approval to the ordinance. The ordinance has come into immediate effect and before the culmination of Lokayukta S S Kothari's five-year tenure.

It effectively ends the tenure of Kothari, a former of the High Court, the notification reads.

In March last year, the had issued an an ordinance, extending the Lokayukta's tenure by three years by amending the Rajasthan Lokayukta and Up-Lokayukta Act, 1973.

