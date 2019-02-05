JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Karnataka humbles Andhra Pradesh in football tourney

Tata Chemicals Q3 profit down 71 pc to Rs 219 cr
Business Standard

Rajesh Ranjan urges govt not to celebrate Independence Day, Republic Day every year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Expelled RJD MP Rajesh Ranjan Tuesday urged the government not to celebrate Independence Day and Republic Day every year as it involves the money of the poor.

He made the suggestion while participating in the debate on motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha.

He also demanded Bharat Ratna for social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy, freedom fighters Veer Kunwar Singh, Bhagat Singh, Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi and Lakshmibai.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 19:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements