Rajesh Ranjan urges govt not to celebrate Independence Day, Republic Day every year

Expelled Tuesday urged the government not to celebrate and every year as it involves the money of the poor.

He made the suggestion while participating in the debate on motion of thanks to the President's address in the

He also demanded Bharat Ratna for social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy, freedom fighters Veer Kunwar Singh, Bhagat Singh, Ganesh and Lakshmibai.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)