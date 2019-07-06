Rao reviews construction of new Secretariat complex, municipal

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Saturday reviewed the progress in the proposed construction of new Secretariat building complex.

Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials, discussed the time in which the old structures at the secretariat are to be removed for constructing the new ones.

"The CM, who reviewed the New Municipal Act, later reviewed the progress of works going on the proposed new secretariat-building complex, for which he had laid a foundation stone recently," a release from Raos office said.

In the review of the new municipal act, the meeting discussed the changes to be incorporated in it towards offering better services to the people, the release said.

