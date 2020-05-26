JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Bihar reports 163 fresh COVID cases, tally climbs to 2,737

Rajasthan eases lockdown norms, allows taxis, auto rickshaws to operate in red zones
Business Standard

Rashtriya Brahmin Yuvjan Sabha member booked for 'indecent' remark against Adityanath

Topics
Law Crime

Press Trust of India  |  Bhadohi (UP) 

A case has been registered against an office bearer of the Rashtriya Brahmin Yuvjan Sabha for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook, police said on Monday.

Acting on a complaint, Ambrish Tiwari, who is the district president of the outfit in Bhadohi, was booked on Sunday, Koirauna police station incharge Sanjay Rai said.

Efforts are on to nab Tiwari and raids are being conducted. The complaint was filed by Aadya Prasad Yadav, a resident of Azamgarh, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 00:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU