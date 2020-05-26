Rashtriya Brahmin Yuvjan Sabha member booked for 'indecent' remark against Adityanath

A case has been registered against an office bearer of the Rashtriya Brahmin Yuvjan Sabha for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook, police said on Monday.

Acting on a complaint, Ambrish Tiwari, who is the district president of the outfit in Bhadohi, was booked on Sunday, Koirauna police station incharge Sanjay Rai said.

Efforts are on to nab Tiwari and raids are being conducted. The complaint was filed by Aadya Prasad Yadav, a resident of Azamgarh, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)