'Ratnagarbha' conferred on 10 mothers

Ten successful mothers, whose children have become achievers in their fields of work, have been awarded 'Ratnagarbha' honours on the occasion of on Friday.

The mothers of former of Indian national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami, billiards icon Sourav Kothari, national award winning were among those who were given the 'Ratnagarbha' ( of talents) award by a leading chamber of commerce here.

The honour instituted by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, popularly known as Bengal Chamber, comprises a citation, scarf and memento among others.

Goswami said her mother's patience and inspiring words had helped instil self-esteem in her and make her what she is today.

"My told me to behave responsibly as a public figure as lots of youngsters will look up to me and I know how true she has been," Goswami said.

Describing the relationship between a son and a mother, Kothari said, "no relationship can be more honest, more unconditional, more beautiful than this."



Acknowledging his mother's role, Kaushik Ganguly said, "The course of my life changed because of her decision to send me to for my education.

"As a director, I have received many honours and awards, but this award is special as it is being given to my who made me what I am today but had never been in the spotlight.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)