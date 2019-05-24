'Razakari' has begun, says Sena's Khaire on MIM's Aurangabad

The Shiv Sena's sitting Khaire, who lost to AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel from in the just concluded polls, made a controversial statement Friday by terming it as the start of "razakari" in the region.

The term originates from the Razakars, the private militia of the Nizamate, who were infamous in the area for their brutal putting down of rebellion against the ruling dispensation of the time.

Speaking to a regional channel in outside the residence of Uddhav Thackeray, Khaire said, "Razakari has already begun in (with Jaleel's victory). Some of my people were attacked. It is only going to get worse."



Khaire later met

Khaire, a four time from since 1999, lost to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen's Jaleel by a slender margin of 4,492 votes.

Jaleel secured 3,89,042 votes while Khaire got 3,84,550 votes.

Khaire also expressed disappointment on the presence of in the fray.

Jadhav, the of BJP Raosaheb Danve, cornered a sizable 2,83,798 votes, leading to Khaire being unseated.

The BJP and the Sena fought the polls in alliance.

of the was the other prominent candidate in the fray in Aurangabad.

The arid Marathwada region, including Aurangabad, was part of the Nizamate at the time of Independence. A violent struggle ensued after the Nizam turned down a plea by the local populace for separating Marathwada from

The region finally got separated from the Nizamate on September 17, 1948.

