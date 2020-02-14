RCom Q3 consolidated loss widens to Rs 10,598 cr, income slips to Rs 263 cr

Reliance Communications, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, on Friday reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 10,598 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 238 crore in the same period a year ago.

According to a note by its auditors, RCom's loss for the quarter would have been higher by Rs 1,271 crore had it provided for interest and foreign exchange variation.

The total income of slipped to Rs 263 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 1,083 crore in the same quarter of 2018-19.