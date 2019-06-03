Received approval from BSE, NSE for reclassification of promoters: Fortis Healthcare

Monday said it has received approval from both bourses BSE and NSE for reclassification of its promoters including Singh brothers -- Singh and Singh.

The company has received approval from both the stock exchanges - and - for reclassification of the following promoters Singh Trust, Harpal Singh, Abhishek Singh, Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Mohan Singh, Holdings Pvt Ltd, and RHC Holding Pvt Ltd, said in a filing to BSE.

"The remaining promoter of the company is Northern TK Venture Pte. Ltd," it added.

Fortis in August 2018 had applied for reclassification of these promoters. Post reclassification, Northern TK Venture Pte Ltd remains the promoter of the firm with a 31.17 per cent stake in the healthcare firm.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare closed at Rs 124.75 per scrip on BSE, down 0.40 per cent from its previous close.

