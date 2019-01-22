Replica Lord Venkateswara shrine in TN to be opened on Jan 27

A sprawling replica shrine of Lord at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, constructed by the Devasthanams, which governs the Lord temple at here, would be thrown open to devotees from January 27, a senior official said.

Public Relations Officer told that the temple complex,constructed at a cost of Rs 22.5 crore,also has another temple in it for Goddess Sri Padmavathi.

The devotees who visit the shrine can have the blessings of Lord and Sri Padmavathi in one go, he said.

Marking the opening of the shrine on January 27 between 7.30 AM and 9 AM, the 'Mahasamprokshanam' ritual would be conducted by priests at the shrine, he added.

