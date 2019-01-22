Replica Lord Venkateswara shrine in TN to be opened on Jan 27

A sprawling replica shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, constructed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which governs the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala here, would be thrown open to devotees from January 27, a senior TTD official said.
TTD Public Relations Officer Talari Ravi told PTI that the temple complex,constructed at a cost of Rs 22.5 crore,also has another temple in it for Goddess Sri Padmavathi.
The devotees who visit the shrine can have the blessings of Lord Venkateswara and Sri Padmavathi in one go, he said.
Marking the opening of the shrine on January 27 between 7.30 AM and 9 AM, the 'Mahasamprokshanam' ritual would be conducted by TTD priests at the shrine, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
