Revived network connectivity in large parts of cyclone-hit Odisha: Vodafone Idea

Telecom operator Idea Thursday said it has managed to restore network connectivity in large parts of Odisha, including key location of Puri, which were hit by

The operator said over 1,500 sites have been revived since the day the cyclone hit the coast, enabling not only Idea customers but also 4.5 lakh mobile users of other operators to use its network on roaming arrangements.

"VIL ( Idea Ltd) became the first operator to restore services in key locations of Puri, within a short span of time, and its and are now available across majority of the network in the impacted areas," the company said in a statement.

