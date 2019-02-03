Reward announced for info about killing of stray dogs and cats

-
Animal rights organisation Humane Society International/India has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about the unidentified culprits who poisoned stray cats and dogs in Yerawada area of the city.
As many as 14 cats and seven dogs were found dead in TridalNagarsociety last month.
The residents had expressed suspicion that they were poisoned.
Alokparna Sengupta, deputy managing Director, Humane SocietyInternational/India, said in a release, "It's shocking....We urge anyone who knows or has seen something to reportit to us or the police.
"We fear this is more than just intolerancetowards street animals; this could be the doing of a mentallyunstable person who could hurt humans later," Sengupta said.
Anyone having information about the deaths could contact HSI/India on phone number 8899117773, she added.
