Robbers strike at two jewellery shops in Kolhapur

A gang of robbers broke into two shops in city in western early Thursday morning and made away with jewellery worth Rs 22 lakh, the police said.

The gang struck simultaneously at Mahalaxmi Jewellers at Gujari Market and Pramod Kallappa Kolekar Jewellers on Jyotiba Road around 4.30 am, CCTV footage at the two shops showed.

The robbers opened the doors using iron rods, it showed.

Senior officials of Police rushed to the spots after the heists came to light. Further probe is on.

