All-rounder Mulder added to South Africa Test squad

Batting all-rounder has been included in South Africa's squad for two Test matches against Sri Lanka, starting in

Mulder, 20, was added to the 13-man squad which beat in all three Tests in a home series earlier this season.

"Wiaan has been part of our strategic thinking in developing a batting all-rounder for the Test squad for some time," said selection convener in announcing the squad on Thursday.

Mulder was part of the Test squad for a series against last season but did not make the starting eleven. He suffered an during a one-day international against last September but made a successful return to first-class for the Lions franchise last month.

A notable omission is fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who is recovering from a sustained during a limited overs tour of in November.

Ngidi has been training with the overs squads in recent weeks but Zondi said the selectors were taking a cautious approach.

"We are not going to rush him back into international action until he has had the time to regain full match fitness," said Zondi.

The Sri Lankan team were due to arrive in on Thursday after suffering two heavy defeats in a Test series in

are likely to face a difficult task with an inexperienced team, which includes only six of the players defeated in all three Tests in two seasons ago. Their squad includes nine players who will be making their first tour of

South Africa's fast bowlers were dominant in the Tests against and the Sri Lankans are likely to face a pace barrage, although the Test venues in and are the least pace-friendly of South Africa's regular Test grounds.

South African Test squad: (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, (wkt), Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn



Fixtures:



February 13-17,February 21-25,

