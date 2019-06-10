Roland Garros winner Nadal still lagging Djokovic in rankings

might have won a 12th title on the weekend, but he remains well behind Novak Djokovic, a semi-finalist in Paris, in ATP rankings released Monday.

Austrian Dominic Thiem, whom Nadal beat in Sunday's final, keeps his fourth place behind Switzerland's Roger Federer, who went down to the Spaniard in the last-four on his first appearance in since 2015.

Russian jumped two spots into a personal best of ninth thanks to his achievement in reaching the quarter-finals. Italy's Fabio Fognini, also a quarter-finalist at and winner in Monte-Carlo in April, also moved up two places to 10th.

The biggest mover in the top 20 was Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka, whose quarter-final defeat by Federer in was enough to see him go up nine places into 19th.

ATP ranking as of June 10, 2019



1. (SRB) 12,715 pts



2. (ESP) 7,9453. (SUI) 6,6704. (AUT) 4,6855. (GER) 4,3606. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,2157. (JPN) 4,0408. (RSA) 3,5659. (RUS) 2,980 (+2)10. (ITA) 2,785 (+2)11. (USA) 2,715 (-1)12. (ARG) 2,695 (-3)13. (RUS) 2,625 (+1)14. (CRO) 2,525 (+1)15. (CRO) 2,395 (-2)16. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,055 (+1)17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,970 (-1)18. (CAN) 1,96019. (SUI) 1,715 (+9)20. (ESP) 1,690 (+1).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)