Roof collapse kills 2 in UP's Gonda

Two persons were killed and two others were injured after roof of an under-construction house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's district, officials said Thursday.

of Police RP Singh said the incident happened in Mahespur village of the district when a boy was playing on the roof of the house of

"Suddenly the under-construction roof started falling. Ramdas (40) and Sumit (10) died on the spot as they came under the debris. Two persons also sustained injuries in the mishap," the said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem examination, he added.

