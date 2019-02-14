VVIP chopper case: Court grants 7-day interim bail to Rajiv Saxena, ED poses no challenge

A Thursday granted interim for seven days to Rajiv Saxena, arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore money-laundering case, on two sureties of Rs 5 lakh each.

Arvind Kumar, while granting the bail, asked AIIMS to file a detailed medical report on Saxena's health and posted the matter for hearing on February 22.

The (ED), which had supported his plea yesterday, said the medical report submitted by AIIMS was not detailed.

In the previous hearing on Wednesday, the ED had said that it was not opposing Saxena's plea due to his medical condition and the fact that he was cooperating in the probe.

The court asked the appearing for the ED whether the bail was not being opposed on merits, to which he replied that he was relying only on Saxena's medical condition as he is suffering from leukamia.

To this, the court had said, "remember it will apply in other cases then. We are recording everything, whatever you are saying".

Saxena had sought bail on medical grounds and told the court that he was suffering from a "heart disease" and "advanced-stage leukaemia" (blood cancer).

The court had on Wednesday directed the All Institute of Medical Sciences to file a report on Saxena's medical condition.

It also asked the Tihar jail authorities to comply with the court's February 12 order in which it had directed the authorities to allow Saxena his necessary medicines and sleep apnea machine.

The Dubai-based businessman, Saxena, who was sent to jail till February 18, had said in his bail application that he was extremely sick with advanced terminal diseases and had coronary heart disease with four stents in his heart.

Saxena, who is in custody since January 31 after his deportation from Dubai, said in his bail plea that when all the other accused in the case, including Gautam Khaitan, Ritu Khaitan, S P Tyagi, and others were out on bail, there could be "no justification" to deny him the same relief.

Saxena is one of the accused named in the chargesheet filed by ED in the case.

Christian Michel, former and directors and Bruno Spagnolini, former SP and Saxena's wife have also been named by the agency in the chargesheet.

On January 1, 2014, had scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks of Rs 423 crore paid by it to secure the deal.

