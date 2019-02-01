RPF seized contraband goods worth Rs 5 crore in 2018

The (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway has detected 210 cases of during 2018 and seized various types of goods worth over Rs 5 crore.

materials seized include ganja, opium, brown sugar, tablets/capsules, cough syrup, wine/liquor, foreign made cigarette, tobacco, foreign clothes, etc, said an N-F Railway press release here on Friday.

Stating these items were seized during checking at different stations and trains in N-F Railway, the release said the approximate value of seized contraband items is around Rs 5,82,21,167.

Besides, 43 persons were also arrested for their alleged involvement in shipping of contraband items during the year and handed over to GRP for further action as per law, said the release issued by N-F Railway Chief Public Relations Officer P J Sharma.

The seized goods include foreign made cigarette worth Rs 3,24,75,562, ganja worth Rs 1,26,96,550, foreign clothes worth Rs 12,00,000, etc, it said, adding, during January this year, the RPF seized contraband items worth Rs 87,90,314.

