Rupee snaps 2-day losing streak; firms up 23 paise to 71.57/USD

Snapping its two-day losing streak, the ticked higher by 23 paise to close at 71.57 per US dollar Tuesday amid fresh fund inflows and gains in domestic equities.

Forex dealers said investors were cautious ahead outcome scheduled for February 7.

" is consolidating in the range, as most of the Asian region's markets shut for Lunar New Year holidays. Near term focus of domestic forex market will be on three-day central meet, starting Tuesday," said V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy,

At the Exchange, the opened stronger at 71.72 a dollar. The local unit moved in a range of 71.55 to 71.80, before finally ending at 71.57, showing a gain of 23 paise.

On Monday, the rupee had plunged by 55 paise to close at 71.80 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said sustained fund outflows and surging restricted the rupee up move.

Foreign funds purchased shares worth Rs 420.65 crore on a net basis, and domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 194.31 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.13 per at 95.97 ahead of US Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading higher at 62.87 per barrel higher by 0.58 per

Benchmark equity indices ended marginally higher. The 30-share Sensex ended 34.07 points, or 0.09 per cent, higher at 36,616.81. Similarly, the NSE Nifty edged up 22.10 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 10,934.35.

The (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.7459 and for rupee/euro at 82.0147. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 93.5624 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 65.29.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)