on Wednesday insisted the range of a missile system that has prompted to say it will withdraw from a key arms treaty is allowed under the agreement.

Russian told a briefing that the 9M729 missile's maximum range is 480 kilometres. The bans missiles with a range above 500 kilometres.

has long denied it violates the treaty but Wednesday's briefing was the first time it has offered details of the missiles in question.

"The distance was confirmed during strategic command and staff exercises" in 2017, Matveevsky told an audience of journalists and military attaches.

The and agreed to the INF treaty in 1987.

Last month gave a 60-day deadline -- which ends on February 2 -- to dismantle the missiles it claims breach the agreement or the US would begin the six-month process of formally withdrawing from the deal.

Russian has said is ready to work with to save the agreement, after bilateral talks in on the INF this month failed to resolve the impasse.

Russian has threatened to develop nuclear missiles banned under the INF treaty if it is scrapped.

He said in December he was open to the idea of other countries joining the deal or to starting talks on a new agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)