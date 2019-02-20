Russian Helicopters identifies potential partners in

Holding Company, a part of Rostec, and five Indian firms signed Memorandums of Understanding at 2019 air show here.

The parties agreed to explore the production of a number of assemblies and components for Ka-226T helicopter in India, the company said.

The MOUs were signed with Elcom, Valdel Advanced Technologies, Dynamatic Technologies, Integrated Helicopter Services and Bharat Forge, covering assemblies such as fuselage, blades, radiostation and landing gear.

"We have launched a new stage of Ka-226T project: identifying the chain of manufacturers among the Indian

I am positive that the agreements reached today will result in a long-term mutually beneficial cooperation at a later stage when the production of Ka-226T is transferred to the customers territory," Andrey Boginskiy, of Holding Company, said.

The programme of localisation of production of Ka-226T helicopter in is a key project within the scope of the "Make in India" programme, Victor Kladov, Director for international cooperation and regional policy at State Corporation Rostec, said.

The contract provides for the delivery of 60 Ka-226T assembled in and the production of 140 units in the territory of the partner country, he said.

"I am sure that the rotorcraft assembled in will be in high demand in this country as well as in the third markets.

In particular, we intend to take part in a bid for the delivery of 111 Naval Utility Helicopters for the Indian Navy," he said.

Light utility helicopter Ka-226T features coaxial main rotor system, maximum take-off weight of 3.6 tons and is capable of transporting up to 1 ton of payload.

Ka-226T can be easily fitted with a transport cabin enabling the of up to 6 people, or with modules carrying special equipment, the company said.

is a Russian corporation that facilitates the development, production and export of high-tech industrial products designed for

The Corporation comprises over 700 organidations.

