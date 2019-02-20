Russian Helicopters identifies potential partners in

-
ALSO READ
India, Russia discuss joint manufacturing projects, including Kamov helicopters and naval frigates
Rostec CEO says bureaucracy delaying delivery of helicopters to India
HAL to display is prowess at Aero India
Exclusive: Russian central bank may ask banks to forewarn it about big FX deals
CAG finds flaws in acquisition of Apache, Chinook helicopters
-
Russian Helicopters Holding Company, a part of State Corporation Rostec, and five Indian firms signed Memorandums of Understanding at Aero India 2019 air show here.
The parties agreed to explore the production of a number of assemblies and components for Ka-226T helicopter in India, the company said.
The MOUs were signed with Elcom, Valdel Advanced Technologies, Dynamatic Technologies, Integrated Helicopter Services and Bharat Forge, covering assemblies such as fuselage, blades, radiostation and landing gear.
"We have launched a new stage of Ka-226T project: identifying the chain of manufacturers among the Indian companies.
I am positive that the agreements reached today will result in a long-term mutually beneficial cooperation at a later stage when the production of Ka-226T is transferred to the customers territory," Andrey Boginskiy, Director General of Russian Helicopters Holding Company, said.
The programme of localisation of production of Ka-226T helicopter in India is a key project within the scope of the "Make in India" programme, Victor Kladov, Director for international cooperation and regional policy at State Corporation Rostec, said.
The contract provides for the delivery of 60 Ka-226T assembled in Russia and the production of 140 units in the territory of the partner country, he said.
"I am sure that the rotorcraft assembled in India will be in high demand in this country as well as in the third markets.
In particular, we intend to take part in a bid for the delivery of 111 Naval Utility Helicopters for the Indian Navy," he said.
Light utility helicopter Ka-226T features coaxial main rotor system, maximum take-off weight of 3.6 tons and is capable of transporting up to 1 ton of payload.
Ka-226T can be easily fitted with a transport cabin enabling the transportation of up to 6 people, or with modules carrying special equipment, the company said.
Rostec is a Russian corporation that facilitates the development, production and export of high-tech industrial products designed for civilian and military applications.
The Corporation comprises over 700 organidations.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU