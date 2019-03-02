JUST IN
Business Standard

Ryan Adams' tour cancelled amid sexual assault allegations

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Ryan Adams' planned tour of the UK and Ireland has been cancelled following the accusations of sexual misconduct and emotional manipulation against the singer by more than half a dozen women, including ex-wife Mandy Moore.

The New York Times recently published an article in which multiple people including Phoebe Bridgers, Moore, singer-songwriter Courtney Jaye and an underage girl have detailed accounts of their experiences with Adams.

Adams, 44, was set to kick off a series of shows in Dublin beginning March 30 but the tour will no longer take place, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Representatives for Ticketmaster Ireland announced the cancellation of Adams' tour in a Twitter post.

"The Ryan Adams UK & Ireland tour has been cancelled. Full refunds to ticket purchasers from authorised outlets will be processed by end of day on Monday. Please allow time for the repayment transaction to hit your account," the post read.

After the allegations surfaced, Adams' new album 'Big Colours' was put on hold. The LP was suppose to release on April 19, but the musician has decided to postpone it.

Adams has denied the accusations against him in a series of Twitter posts and through his lawyer Andrew B. Brettler.

"I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly," he had said.

First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 19:20 IST

