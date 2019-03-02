Ryan Adams' tour cancelled amid sexual assault allegations

Ryan Adams' planned tour of the UK and has been cancelled following the accusations of sexual misconduct and emotional manipulation against the by more than half a dozen women, including ex-wife

recently published an article in which multiple people including Phoebe Bridgers, Moore, and an underage girl have detailed accounts of their experiences with

Adams, 44, was set to kick off a series of shows in beginning March 30 but the tour will no longer take place, reported

Representatives for announced the cancellation of Adams' tour in a post.

"The UK & tour has been cancelled. Full refunds to ticket purchasers from authorised outlets will be processed by end of day on Monday. Please allow time for the repayment transaction to hit your account," the post read.

After the allegations surfaced, Adams' new album 'Big Colours' was put on hold. The LP was suppose to release on April 19, but the has decided to postpone it.

has denied the accusations against him in a series of posts and through his

"I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly," he had said.

