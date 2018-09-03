JUST IN
Business Standard

S Africa president says Chinese aid is not 'new colonialism'

AFP  |  Beijing 

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday delivered a stinging rebuttal to criticism of China's development aid in Africa, following a pledge by Chinese President Xi Jinping to invest $60 billion in the continent.

Speaking at a summit on China-Africa cooperation, Ramaphosa said the meeting "refutes the view that a new colonialism is taking hold in Africa, as our detractors would have us believe".

