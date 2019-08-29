JUST IN
Business Standard

S Korea SC orders retrial for Samsung heir in bribery, embezzlement case

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong was convicted of offences including bribery and embezzlement in connection with the scandal that brought down former president Park Geun-hye

AFP | PTI  |  Seoul 

A South Korean court on Friday sentenced Lee Jae-yong (centre) to five years in jail.
Lee Jae-yong (centre). File photo

South Korea's top court on Thursday ordered a new trial for Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, who was convicted of offences including bribery and embezzlement in connection with the scandal that brought down former president Park Geun-hye. 

Lee was jailed for five years in 2017 but freed a year later after an appeals court dismissed most of his bribery convictions and gave him a suspended sentence. The Supreme Court set aside that decision Thursday and sent his case back for new proceedings.    
First Published: Thu, August 29 2019. 11:40 IST

