S Korea SC orders retrial for Samsung heir in bribery, embezzlement case

South Korea's top court on Thursday ordered a new trial for Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, who was convicted of offences including bribery and embezzlement in connection with the scandal that brought down former president Park Geun-hye.
Lee was jailed for five years in 2017 but freed a year later after an appeals court dismissed most of his bribery convictions and gave him a suspended sentence. The Supreme Court set aside that decision Thursday and sent his case back for new proceedings.
