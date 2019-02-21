Sarma launches 'Bharat Ke Mann ki Baat, Modi ke Sath' campaign

-
ALSO READ
Will contest Lok Sabha polls if party gives ticket: Himanta
Not passing Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha a defeat for Assam: Himanta
'BJP will focus on image building, not winning Mizoram polls'
Citizenship Bill, Assam Accord, ST status will make Assam a fort for indigenous people: Himanta
AGP committed 'historic blunder' by not supporting Citizenship Bill: Sarma
-
Assam Finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday launched the BJP's campaign to seek suggestions from people across the country to help the party prepare its manifesto.
Sarma launched the campaign named 'Bharat Ke Mann ki Baat, Modi ke Sath' campaign here.
Through the campaign the BJP will try to reach out to one hundred million people all over India to seek their suggestions which will be reflected in the party's election manifesto, Sarma said talking to reporters in Dibrugarh.
BJP will place drop boxes in 7,500 places where members from the public can drop their suggestions for perusal by the party and for consideration in the manifesto, Sarma said.
He also said that BJP will take suggestions from subject matter experts and specialists in different fields through their various outreach programmes.
The month-long programme started on February three will conclude on March three next, the minister added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU