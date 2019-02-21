Sarma launches 'Bharat Ke Mann ki Baat, Modi ke Sath' campaign

Finance Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday launched the BJP's campaign to seek suggestions from people across the country to help the party prepare its manifesto.

Sarma launched the campaign named 'Bharat Ke Mann ki Baat, Modi ke Sath' campaign here.

Through the campaign the BJP will try to reach out to one hundred million people all over to seek their suggestions which will be reflected in the party's election manifesto, Sarma said talking to reporters in Dibrugarh.

BJP will place drop boxes in 7,500 places where members from the public can drop their suggestions for perusal by the party and for consideration in the manifesto, Sarma said.

He also said that BJP will take suggestions from subject matter experts and specialists in different fields through their various outreach programmes.

The month-long programme started on February three will conclude on March three next, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)