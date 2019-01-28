JUST IN
Business Standard

Saudi Arabia says Venezuela crisis could hit oil market

AFP  |  Riyadh 

The crisis in OPEC member Venezuela could impact the oil market balance, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told Al-Arabiya news channel on Monday.

"Of course, developments in Venezuela may have an impact on the (oil) markets...We are watching developments there and there could be an impact on the oil market balance," Falih said.

