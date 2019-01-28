Saudi Arabia says Venezuela crisis could hit oil market

-
ALSO READ
Saudi urges to cut oil production to 1 million barrels per day
OPEC will 'seriously consider' PM Modi's views on slashing oil prices
Saudi ready to boost oil output, spare capacity: minister
Saudi Arabia says 'not confident' OPEC can reach agreement on cuts
Abu Dhabi summit: Oil production cuts may be necessary
-
The crisis in OPEC member Venezuela could impact the oil market balance, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told Al-Arabiya news channel on Monday.
"Of course, developments in Venezuela may have an impact on the (oil) markets...We are watching developments there and there could be an impact on the oil market balance," Falih said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU