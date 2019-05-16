JUST IN
Business Standard

Saudi-led raid on Yemen capital kills at least 6: hospital

AFP  |  Sanaa 

A Saudi-led coalition air strike on the rebel-held Yemeni capital on Thursday killed at least six people and wounded 10, a doctor said at a Sanaa hospital.

The casualties were all brought into the Republican Hospital from the same Sanaa neighbourhood, Dr Mokhtar Mohammed told AFP.

The coalition carried out 11 strikes on the capital in all, among 19 across rebel-held territory, the rebels' Al-Masirah television reported.

First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 15:00 IST

