Saudi-led raid on Yemen capital kills at least 6: hospital

A Saudi-led coalition air strike on the rebel-held Yemeni capital on Thursday killed at least six people and wounded 10, a doctor said at a Sanaa hospital.
The casualties were all brought into the Republican Hospital from the same Sanaa neighbourhood, Dr Mokhtar Mohammed told AFP.
The coalition carried out 11 strikes on the capital in all, among 19 across rebel-held territory, the rebels' Al-Masirah television reported.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
