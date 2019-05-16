Saudi-led raid on Yemen capital kills at least 6: hospital

A Saudi-led coalition air strike on the rebel-held Yemeni capital on Thursday killed at least six people and wounded 10, a doctor said at a hospital.

The casualties were all brought into the from the same neighbourhood, Dr told AFP.

The coalition carried out 11 strikes on the capital in all, among 19 across rebel-held territory, the rebels' Al-Masirah television reported.

